OLYMPIA — The state House has unanimously approved a bill to help at-risk communities be better prepared during wildfire season.
House Bill 1578 -- also known as the Cascading Impacts of Wildfire bill, proposed by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, passed with a 95-0 vote this week. The bill, which also has bipartisan support in the Senate, focuses primarily on communities that face unique risks during and after wildfires.
“It doesn’t matter where you live, no one is immune from the impacts of wildfire — we learned that firsthand last year with the Bolt Creek Fire. The good news is each of us can take action to make our own homes and our neighbors’ safer and more resilient to wildfire,” Franz said. “This legislation will expand funding for community resilience programs — and that will help us all meet future wildfires on a better footing.”
The funding will allow DNR to expand its Wildfire Ready Neighbors program and also requires DNR to work with various state and local-level agencies and organizations to assess and plan for health impacts from smoke, evacuation strategies, and post-fire landslide and debris flow prevention. Provisions int he bill also direct DNR to work with the state Department of Ecology and U.S. Forest Service to deploy temporary air monitors.
The bill calls for $12.8 million in funding over the next two years.