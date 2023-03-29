OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is planning prescribed burns of more than 2,100 acres, including burns in Okanogan and Kittitas counties.
The prescribed burns will begin in early April and could run through May into early June, depending on weather and ground conditions, as well as the availability of personnel.
“Prescribed fire is one of the most important tools we have to restore the health of our forests,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Prescribed fire is one of the most cost-effective ways for us to remove excess fuels and create defensible space for wildland firefighters as they fight to protect homes and communities each summer.”
The burn operations are being conducted on state trust lands, according to DNR. In central Washington, operations include about 550 acres in the Aeneas Valley and Havillah near Tonasket, about 140 acres near Loomis and 195 acres near Cle Elum.