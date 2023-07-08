WARDEN - A motorist's trip along SR 170 abruptly ended when they rolled into a ditch near Warden Saturday afternoon.
State Troopers say the driver was not hurt after losing control of their vehicle.
The compact SUV they were driving landed on its top. The driver was cited for using an electronic device while driving, which reportedly contributed to the crash.
The motorist was also cited for driving without insurance.
Troopers were unable to provide the driver's name at the time Source ONE News inquired about the wreck.