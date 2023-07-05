MOSES LAKE – A Moses Lake man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a dispute between he and his neighbor ended in gunfire.
On Sunday, July 2, at about 12:20 p.m., Moses Lake police say they were called to the 9800 block of Olympic Drive near Grocery Outlet for a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, police found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the pelvis area.
A 30-year-old man accused in the shooting was tracked down by Moses Lake police and was arrested.
The exact nature of the dispute wasn’t revealed by police.