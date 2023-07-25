(The following article is a paid advertorial)
MOSES LAKE - Nestled in the heart of Central Washington lies the charming town of Moses Lake, home to a hidden gem that has been delighting locals and visitors alike - the Moses Lake Taproom. This welcoming establishment is a haven for craft beer enthusiasts and casual drinkers seeking an exceptional selection of brews, cozy ambiance, and a friendly community vibe. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what makes Moses Lake Taproom a must-visit destination for beer lovers.
A Craft Beer Wonderland
Moses Lake Taproom takes great pride in curating an impressive array of craft beers from regional breweries. With a rotating selection of carefully chosen brews on tap, every visit promises a new and exciting experience for patrons. From hop-forward IPAs to smooth and malty stouts, there's something to please every palate.
Passionate and Knowledgeable Staff
One of the defining features of Moses Lake Taproom is its passionate and knowledgeable staff. The beer enthusiasts behind the bar are always eager to share their expertise, offering recommendations and insights into the flavor profiles of various brews. Whether you're a seasoned craft beer aficionado or just starting to explore the world of craft beer, the staff's friendly guidance makes the journey enjoyable and educational.
Community-Focused Environment
Beyond just being a place to enjoy great beer, Moses Lake Taproom has built a strong sense of community among its patrons. It serves as a meeting point for locals to gather, unwind, and engage in conversations with like-minded individuals. The warm and welcoming atmosphere encourages people to connect and share their love for craft beer, forging lasting friendships and fostering a sense of belonging.
Unique Events and Tastings
To keep the beer scene exciting, Moses Lake Taproom regularly hosts unique events and tastings. From tap takeovers featuring local breweries to themed beer flights, there's always something special happening at this taproom. These events provide opportunities for patrons to try new brews, learn about different styles, and gain a deeper appreciation for craft beer.
Supporting Local Breweries
Moses Lake Taproom is committed to supporting local breweries and often features a selection of beers brewed right in the region. By showcasing these local creations, the taproom not only provides exposure to small-scale brewers but also contributes to the growth of the craft beer industry in the area.
A Culinary Delight
To complement its exceptional beer offerings, Moses Lake Taproom boasts a delicious food menu. From classic beer-pairing snacks like pretzels and charcuterie boards, the culinary delights at the taproom ensure that visitors can savor a complete and satisfying experience. They also love it when you bring your own food as outside food is welcome, too!
About the Owners
The Stakelin Family. Will and Claudine first moved to Moses Lake while Will was a Deputy for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. They had their first son, Connor, who is now the Managing Partner of the Taproom. While Will and Claudine are the heart of the business, Connor handles everything on the backend to keep the business thriving. Their second son, Dylan, works at the taproom and is responsible for sourcing all of the product they carry. It’s truly a family affair!
Moses Lake Taproom is much more than just a place to grab a drink; it's a vibrant hub that celebrates the art and craft of beer-making while fostering a strong sense of community. With its ever-changing selection of craft brews, friendly staff, and warm ambiance, the taproom continues to be a favorite spot for locals and travelers seeking a memorable beer-tasting adventure. So, the next time you find yourself in Moses Lake, make sure to raise a glass at the Moses Lake Taproom and immerse yourself in the rich world of craft beer.