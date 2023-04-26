MOSES LAKE - A loud boom apparently stopped hundreds, if not, thousands of Moses Lake residents in their tracks on Wednesday.
The piercing sound prompted a flurry of speculation on social media in the afternoon. A number of Facebook users suspected that the noise came from the Port of Moses Lake.
Source ONE News reached out to Rich Mueller of the Port of Moses Lake for comment. Mueller confirmed that the sound did originate from port property at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We have several industries on the port that make loud noises from time to time and we appreciate our neighbors understanding," Mueller told Source ONE News.
Mueller would not divulge who made the loud noise as the operations may be covert in nature. Mueller also confirmed that some form of testing made the loud boom.
Mueller implied that no one at the port or the public at-large was endangered by whatever caused the sound.