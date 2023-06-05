ROYAL CITY – A Grant County deputy is being credited for saving a man who was stranded and struggling in the middle of a lake near Royal City over the weekend.
Grant County Chief Deputy Beau Lamens says Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Fitzhugh was responsible for Saturday’s rescue at Lake Lenice.
The call about the incident came in just after 7 p.m.
Lamens says a husband and wife from eastern Washington were fishing on the lake’s shore when a raft became loose and started drifting into the middle of the lake.
The husband swam out to the middle of the lake to recover the raft, but by the time he got to the vessel, he was too exhausted to swim back; he was not wearing a life jacket.
The wife called 911 and informed authorities that her husband “couldn’t move” and was clinging to the raft.
Deputy Josh Fitzhugh arrived on scene less than 30 minutes later, put on a life jacket and swam out to the struggling swimmer and swam him back to shore.