MOSES LAKE — A Grant County deputy has been cleared in a July 10 incident where he returned fire on a suspect who had opened fire while fleeing arrest near Moses Lake.
The Central Basin Investigative Team conclude its investigation and a report was sent to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, which determined deputy Tyson Voss was justified in his use of deadly force.
The sheriff’s office also conducted an internal investigation and determined Voss was acting within policy.
Voss and another deputy had responded July 10 to assist bail bondsmen in the arrest of Robert Gwinn. Voss attempted to make contact with Gwinn has he pulled into a driveway on Stratford Road Northeast.
Investigators say Gwinn exited his vehicle and fired several shots at Voss, who was in his patrol vehicle. Voss then exited as Gwinn continued to fire and returned shots. Gwinn then ran off, jumping a fence into a nearby property, according to court records.
Gwinn reportedly entered a shop and was seen on home surveillance video firing another round toward law enforcement. Investigators reported Gwinn then left the shop and entered a home where he was confronted by an armed homeowner. Gwinn allegedly took a set of keys to a Jeep and fled out of the home where deputy Voss again fired his handgun at Gwinn who was able to reach the Jeep and drive off.
Investigators say Gwinn drove through a nearby field and entered the road at Road 7 Northeast where Moses Lake police were able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the Jeep, which then spun and rolled into its side.
Gwinn was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound and injuries from the collision.
Deputy Voss was the only law enforcement officer to fire his weapon, according to investigators.
Gwinn remains charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault with deadly weapon enhancements, and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.