WENATCHEE - A local Youtuber known to law enforcement is behind bars today after he was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Chelan County Courthouse last week.
43-year-old Heath Poitra was harassing courthouse staff and citizens on Thursday, according to Chelan County Sheriff's deputies.
Poitra was allegedly recording video with his phone during incident.
Poitra has been in hot water with the law before and is apparently known to harass multiple law enforcement agencies in the valley.
Poitra's YouTube channel, El Dope Dogg, is a collection of 1st Amendment audit videos that test the boundaries of abrasive behavior towards local law enforcement.
Poitra's first hearing since his arrest reportedly did not go well after turning his back on the judge in the courtroom, according to deputies. He now also faces a charge of 'obstructing justice.'