CONNELL - A local family finally has some closure now that they know they can lay their mother and grandmother to rest after four years of searching.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced the discovery of Estela Torres' remains.
Sheriff's officials say Torres was killed at the hands of her husband, Tiburcio Rodriguez and son, Clemente Rodriguez Torres, in March 2019 after she refused to reconcile with her husband after separating from him in February 2019.
Torres' body was found in a remote location about six miles southeast of Connell during the week of July 3, 2023. Deputies say they received a tip from someone about the body; officials would not divulge any further details about the nature of the information or who it came from.
With foul play already suspected, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary says Torres' body will undergo a forensic examination that will take several weeks before a cause of death can be determined.
The allegations against the Tiburcio and Clemente stem from three significant blood stains uncovered on the carpet in the living room at their Basin City-area home, accompanied by additional evidence such as discarded clothing and jewelry belonging to the Estela.
The pair reportedly fled to Mexico after the murder with Clemente returning to the San Diego area where he was arrested and extradited back to Franklin County where he currently awaits trial. Clemente's jury trial is tentatively set for August 16, 2023.
Deputies say Tiburcio is still at large and is believed to be residing in Mexico.
The mother of nine children vanished when she was 54.