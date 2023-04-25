ELLENSBURG - A three-year-old girl gave her family quite the scare when she wandered into the wilderness alone near Ellensburg early Tuesday.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies got the call at around 9:20 a.m. about a family living in the Umptanum area several miles southwest of Ellensburg.
The girl’s family says she had run off into rough sagebrush around their remote residence. They’d already searched for 20 minutes and were worried about her running into steep canyons and other high-country hazards.
Within minutes, deputies and detectives arrived to help the family search.
Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters with Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue launched aerial drones to coordinate with ground personnel, which included tracking dogs. A sheriff’s office drone pilot eventually spotted the toddler in the brush. The drone helped direct people on the ground to the little girl.
After two hours of wandering, the little girl was found 300 yards away from the house in a shallow ravine, surrounded by shrubs.
The young girl was unhurt.