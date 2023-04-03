QUINCY - As of Monday afternoon, Grant County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of an injury crash involving a tractor and another vehicle near Quincy.
Deputies say the wreck happened just after 12 p.m. on Adams Rd. and Rd. 5 about a couple miles south of SR 28 southeast of Quincy.
Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle attempted to pass the tractor in the intersection as it was turning left; the vehicle to crashed off road as a result.
Deputies say the injuries in the crash were minor.
It’s unknown if the individual who wrecked will be cited for unsafe passing.