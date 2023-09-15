OKANOGAN - A serious kidnapping incident in Monse, led to the discovery of a significant stash of narcotics and illegally possessed firearms.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Brewster Police Department, arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping.
Based on a report received, an investigation was launched into a male who had reportedly been kidnapped at gunpoint by another male and female. Witnesses were interviewed, and probable cause was established against 48-year-old Michael Mair and 31-year-old Regina Couture of Bridgeport.
With probable cause for Kidnapping 1st Degree and Assault 1st Degree issued, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was alerted. Observing Mair at his residence in the 2400 block in Bridgeport, officers maintained their surveillance while a search warrant for the property and an arrest warrant were prepared by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Given the severity of the crimes, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office activated their SWAT team. Both Mair and Couture were apprehended without any issues and were subsequently transported to the Okanogan County Jail for processing.
As authorities executed the search warrant, a shocking discovery was made. The residence housed approximately 3,500 suspected Fentanyl pills and about one pound of additional narcotics. Furthermore, several illegally possessed firearms were seized.
Charges against the pair include:
Michael Mair:
- Kidnapping 1st Degree
- Assault 1st Degree
- Unlawful Possession of Firearms (9 counts)
- Possession of Narcotics (Fentanyl) with the Intent to Deliver
Regina Couture:
- Kidnapping 1st Degree
- Assault 1st Degree
- Possession of Narcotics (Fentanyl) with Intent to Deliver
As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.