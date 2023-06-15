ROYAL CITY - Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the identification and apprehension of two female suspects involved in an armed home invasion robbery near Royal City.
The incident unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, at approximately 1 a.m., when the victim was startled awake by the presence of two unknown females inside his residence, located in the 1400 block of Road 14-Southwest. One of the assailants aimed a handgun at the victim's head, audibly cocking the weapon. Fueled by fear, the victim complied as the perpetrators forcibly took his cell phone and wallet. The two individuals swiftly fled the scene in a white SUV.
The victim emerged from the ordeal physically unharmed. However, he confessed to lacking any prior knowledge of the assailants, leaving investigators with limited leads in their pursuit of justice.
A preliminary description of the suspects has been provided to aid in their identification. One of the perpetrators is described as having a light complexion and prominently bearing a rose tattoo in the middle of her neck. Furthermore, she was observed wearing a nose ring and had a piercing adjacent to her left eye. The second female suspect, also light-skinned, concealed her identity by wearing a hooded sweatshirt that covered her head. Unfortunately, no additional descriptive details are available at this time.
Grant County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with relevant information regarding this alarming incident to contact them immediately at 509-762-1160, citing case number 23GS06792. Sheriff Joe Kriete emphasized the significance of public assistance, stating, "If anyone knows who these two robbers may be, we'd really appreciate a call. They're clearly armed and dangerous."