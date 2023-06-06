ROSLYN - After her family feared the worst, a young girl is back home after the harrowing experience of getting lost in the wilderness overnight, alone.
Kittitas County deputies identified 10-year-old Shunghla Mashwani of Federal Way, Washington as the girl who got lost on Sunday in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness area north of Cle Elum.
Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say Shunghla was with her family at the Cathedral Pass Trailhead on Fish Lake Road playing in the woods on the westside of the footbridge over the Cle Elum River when she became separated from the group she was with.
Deputies say the family walked back across the river to the trailhead parking area to eat lunch and noticed Shunghla was missing. The 20 adults in the group immediately went back and started searching. After looking for her for two hours, the family attempted to make a phone call to authorities for help, but there was no cell service. Fortunately, a person on a passing UTV noticed that the group was in distress and approached them and informed the group that they had a satellite phone back at their Fish Lake cabin where they could make the call for help.
After contact was made, a search by air, ground and water was launched immediately.
After hours of searching that eventually carried over into the following day, two Kittitas County Search and Rescue personnel found Shunghla alive with only minor scrapes.
The pair discovered Shunghla at around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Shunghla had traveled 1.5 miles down the west side of the river where she was last seen. Shunghla told rescuers that she couldn't find the footbridge where her family had been. Authorities say she traveled down the river through dense forest and spent the cold night on her own between some trees. She said she knew it was the right thing to follow the river.
Shunghla and her family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan two years ago and wanted to spent time in the mountains because it "reminded them of home."