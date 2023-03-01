OTHELLO — Adams County deputies recovered property stolen during recent burglaries, including dozens of stolen car keys, during a search Tuesday evening near Othello.
Deputies served a search warrant Tuesday at a property in the 2200 block of Barbara Road. Two suspects were taken into custody with the help of K9 Nado.
Adam Morfin, 28, was arrested for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and a warrant out of Franklin County. Lizbeth Campos-Pardo, 33, was arrested on warrants for residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. Deputies say she was found hiding in a dryer.
The stolen items recovered included several power tools and numerous car keys and house keys, according to the sheriff’s office.