QUINCY - A Quincy man faces theft charges after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a utility dump trailer from a home in Ephrata this week.
Grant County Sheriff's Officials say the owner of the trailer, who had been out of town since last Thursday returning this Tuesday, found that his trailer in the 1300 block of Railroad Avenue NW in Ephrata had gone missing.
Prior to the missing trailer report, it had been found abandoned Road P SW near George. Once the stolen vehicle report was entered, an Ephrata Police officer's body camera capturing the trailer being towed by a Chevy Suburban was pulled for investigation.
33-year-old Gustavo Sosa Rodriguez was identified as the driver and suspect.
With enough evidence to arrest Rodriguez, deputies went to a home in the 400 block of G Street SE in Quincy and arrested Rodriguez for motor vehicle theft.