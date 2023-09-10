QUINCY - Two men found themselves in custody on Saturday evening after a daring property owner caught them in the act of burglarizing farm shops in the Quincy area.
Around 7 p.m., a vigilant property owner in the 16900-block of Road 2-Northwest spotted the duo breaking into one of his farm shops. Acting quickly, the owner held the suspects at gunpoint before calling 911 to report the incident.
Upon arrival, deputies surveyed the scene and found that not one, but two shops on the property had been broken into. Further evidence of their alleged crime was discovered outside, where a box of presumably stolen items was staged, possibly for a quick getaway. Additionally, shoe prints found inside the shops matched those of the apprehended men, further tying them to the burglaries.
The suspects were identified as 45-year-old Glenn Richard of Quincy and 28-year-old Jesus Rangel of Mattawa. Both men were arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary. Following their arrest, they were taken to the Grant County Jail where they await potential charges.