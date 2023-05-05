MOSES LAKE - A Wednesday morning drive didn’t pan out as planned when three vehicles ended up colliding at the Crab Creek Bridge just north of Moses Lake.
The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Road K NE and Road 7 NE.
Deputies say 42-year-old Mystique Wren was going west in her Toyota Camry when she attempted to pass a Ford F-550 truck, driven by 44-year-old Jeffery Groves of Moses Lake; he was traveling in the same direction.
As Wren passed the truck, the rig crossed the centerline, causing Wren to bump into it causing her to lose control.
Wren sideswiped the guardrail of the Crab Creek Bridge and crashed into a legally parked vehicle on the southwestern side of the bridge. The parked vehicle that was hit was occupied by three people, including a baby, at the time of the crash.
After Wren struck the parked car’s right front quarter panel, Wren’s vehicle continued and slid across both lanes of travel, eventually crashing into a ditch on the northwest side of Road 7 NE.
Wren was the only one injured; she complained of neck and back pain. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was released.
No citations have been issued at this time.
The parties that occupied the parked vehicle were 38-year-old Crystal Johnson, 19-year-old April Eaves and four-month-old Maeve Eaves.