OTHELLO – An Othello man is behind bars after he allegedly lit his own home on fire Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff’s officials say the fire happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Moon Rd. in Othello.
Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner says 28-year-old Victor Jesus Perez-Villela was at odds with landlord who owned the travel trailer he was living in. The conflict between the two parties escalated into Victor allegedly lighting his residential unit on fire.
Deputies located Victor after the fire started and he was arrested for second-degree arson.
The home was a total loss. Victor was the only one living in the dwelling.
Victor reportedly used combustible gases to start the fire.
No one was hurt.