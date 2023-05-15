ROYAL CITY – An Othello man’s alleged excuse for breaking and entering into a Royal City home on Friday didn’t deter deputies from arresting him.
Sheriff’s officials say 47-year-old Erasmo Gutierrez was remotely spotted by a homeowner in Royal City who allegedly saw the perpetrator enter and exit his home on his home security phone app.
The homeowner drove home and found the suspect vehicle parked in the driveway. The suspect drove away with the homeowner in tow.
A deputy was summoned to the gas station where the suspect vehicle was seen parked.
Gutierrez was contacted by the deputy and arrested for second-degree burglary.
The suspect says he entered the home to get a battery to help jump start his own vehicle.