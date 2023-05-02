OTHELLO - A man is behind bars Tuesday evening after his alleged attempt to kill a co-worker during an altercation while working in an orchard north of Basin City on Tuesday.
At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say Omar Zuniga was working in an orchard when a fight broke out between he and another fruit worker.
Deputies say Zuniga assaulted the worker with a tree branch and produced a pistol moments later. Deputies say Zuniga tried firing the gun at his colleague, but the gun wouldn’t fire due to a malfunction.
Zuniga left the scene and was later found by deputies out of Franklin and Adams counties in a fifth-wheel trailer in the 600 block of S. 3rd Avenue in Othello. He was called out of the home with a loudspeaker and surrendered peacefully.
Zuniga was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree.