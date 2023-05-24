MOSES LAKE - A woman allegedly tied to a number of metal thefts in the Moses Lake area is behind bars today.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Magaly Diaz Luna is the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday for stealing the metal. Deputies say Diaz Luna would steal material and try to sell it to a Moses Lake metal recycler.
Staff at Moses Lake Iron & Metal grew suspicious when Diaz Luna came to the business and tried to sell them brass pump impellers. Staff had recently received word from Irrigators Inc. of the theft of impellers from the Irrigators property in Moses Lake. The theft of the impellers had gone unnoticed until recently when Irrigators employees found a hole in their property fence and several impellers missing from a nearby pallet. The thefts had happened over the course of a few months. Once authorities were notified, further investigation by deputies confirmed that Diaz Luna had sold impellers on at least six prior occasions starting in mid-March prior to Irrigators employees discovering the thefts.
During Diaz Luna’s most recent attempt to sell metal, Moses Lake Iron & Metal staff did what they could to stall her exit from the business so a deputy could arrive to investigate. Shortly after law enforcement arrived, Diaz was arrested for second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office credits the communication between the two businesses and the vigilance of Moses Lake Iron & Metal for the bust.