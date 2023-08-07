GEORGE – A California man found himself in a scuffle with security at the Gorge Amphitheatre’s Big Rig Campground over the weekend following an unusual act involving a lasso rope.
Grant County Sheriff’s deputies say 44-year-old Brian Israel of Morgan Hill, California was attempting to lasso females in the area of the campground at around 7 p.m. on Friday.
Crowd Management Services (CMS) confronted Israel and told him to stop. Israel responded by pushing security and he began to walk away. CMS then grabbed Israel and put him in a headlock to detain him until law enforcement arrived. Once CMS let Israel go, Israel attempted to punch a CMS staffer in the face, but missed. Deputies arrived to handle the situation and CMS opted not to press charges for attempted assault, but Israel was arrested and booked into jail for disorderly conduct.
Israel was permanently trespassed off of Live Nation property.