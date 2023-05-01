CLE ELUM - Kittitas County deputies are looking for a woman who stole a package containing kids' toys off of a door step near Cle Elum on Thursday.
Sheriff's officials say a woman driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra arrived at a home that wasn't hers in on Airport Road. A family arrived home after the woman was there to find that the package that was delivered on video earlier in the day wasn't there after the woman was spotted on camera walking up to the front of the residence.
Authorities say the camera didn't directly capture the woman stealing the package, but it does warrant probable cause for an arrest. Police weren't able to get clear enough imagery to take down the license plate, but the blue car does have a large patch consisting of tape on the driver's side rear fender.
If you recognize this person or car, please call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and pass your information along for Deputy Mike McKean, regarding case #S23-05294.