WENATCHEE - A tragic incident occurred on Malaga Alcoa Highway near Stemilt Creek Road early this morning early Thursday.
A 70-year-old male was discovered deceased in the roadway, prompting immediate response from Deputies of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Officers from the Wenatchee Police Department.
According to Sheriff Mike Morrison, the call was received at approximately 0017 hours, leading to a swift deployment of law enforcement to the scene.
During the preliminary investigation, a witness provided crucial information indicating that the deceased had been struck by a vehicle. The driver, however, did not stop and fled the scene northbound towards Wenatchee. The witness described the suspect vehicle as possibly a blue Honda, 2010 or newer, with likely damage on the passenger side.
The identity of the victim is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.
If you have any information regarding this tragic incident, you are encouraged to contact Deputy Mathena through the Chelan County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 509-667-6845.