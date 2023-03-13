QUINCY - A Quincy man is behind bars after he was caught stealing fuel from Stemilt Growers just outside of Quincy early Monday.
Deputies say 38-year-old Jose Ventura Gonzalez was caught on a security camera cutting the lock on a fuel pump at Road U Northwest and SR 28 near White Trail Produce.
Deputies say Gonzalez was siphoning gas from the hose he cut, transferring the fuel into his vehicle; he was seen driving away from the scene.
Deputies were able to find him a short time later as he had been wearing the same clothes in the video.
His vehicle also reeked of gasoline.