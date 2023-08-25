CASHMERE - A tragic incident unfolded yesterday near Division Street and Mission Avenue in Cashmere, when a passing Burlington Northern San Francisco (BNSF) Railroad train struck a woman who was standing on the train tracks. The unfortunate event took place around 11:55 am.
Rivercom initially informed the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) about the accident, and deputies were promptly dispatched to the scene. The individual who reported the incident was an employee of BNSF, who disclosed that the collision happened just east of the train crossing.
Despite rapid response, the person struck by the train sadly did not survive the impact. Through meticulous efforts, CCSO Detectives managed to identify the deceased as Melinda Smith, a 31-year-old woman from Cashmere.
Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. The CCSO is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
The community of Cashmere and surrounding areas have been left in shock and mourning, extending their condolences and support to the bereaved family during this deeply sorrowful time.