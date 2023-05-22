BOARDMAN – A Boardman, Oregon man is behind bars after his alleged attempt to steal from one of the largest farms in eastern Washington and eastern Oregon.
Easterday Farms is based out of the Basin City area north of the Tri Cities. At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Morrow County Sheriff’s officials say authorites got a call about a pickup truck with a trailer that had pulled up to the Easterday Dairy Milking Parlor and parked out of sight.
A deputy arrived with a K-9 on scene and ordered the culprit to stop, but to no avail. The suspect fled in the truck with the trailer; a chase ensued. During the 3.5-mile pursuit, a tire detached from the horse trailer and the truck and trailer became stuck in a potato field. The driver fled on foot. Both the truck and trailer were full of items stolen from the Easterday facility. In total, the items initially stolen from the Milking Parlor were worth $63,000.
With the suspect’s trail starting to go cold, a drone was deployed that eventually located the suspect in a field. The suspect was pursued by deputies and was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia of Boardman.
He was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with no bail. He was charged with Burglary II, Aggravated Theft I, Felony Elude-Vehicle, Misdemeanor Elude-Foot, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Suspended-Misdemeanor and MC Circuit Court Warrant for Fail to Appear/Criminal Driving While Suspended.