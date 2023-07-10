OTHELLO - A baby gender-reveal party ended in dramatic fashion near Othello on Saturday, prompting a large response from law enforcement.
At around 5:40 p.m., authorities received a phone call about a large fight in progress in the 800 block of S. Highland Drive just south of Othello's city limits.
Another report that followed made it known that the conflict had escalated into a shooting. Upon arrival, Othello Police and Adams County Sheriff's deputies discovered that a subject had fired multiple rounds over a baby gender-reveal clothing item.
The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
No one was hurt in the shooting. Authorities are actively looking for the shooting suspect.