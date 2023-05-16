MATTAWA - A 12-year-old in jail today after they alleged threatened a teacher online this week.
Wahluke School District officials say a Wahluke School District teacher was notified by school security of the threat on Monday. The threat by the student was made online in the form of a photo. The photo showed the student holding what appeared to be a handgun and a piece of paper with a caption that included expletives and the teacher’s name.
Deputies consulted with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the 12-year-old was arrested and booked for investigation of felony harassment.
The boy is lodged in the Chelan County juvenile detention center.
The weapon, which turned out to be a replica weapon, was gathered as evidence.
The student has been expelled.