OLYMPIA — Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, issued a statement on Tuesday following the House’s late night passage of a police pursuit bill.
The house passed the controversial law early Tuesday morning. Senate Bill 5352 would allow police to pursue suspects on a limited basis, lowering the “probable cause” standard for police pursuits to “reasonable suspicion” in limited cases involving people suspected of committing a violent offense, domestic violence offense, DUI or escaping arrest.
Both Dent and Ybarra voted in favor of the bill and issued the following joint statement:
“We have had numerous conversations with our local law enforcement officials since the disastrous policy passed in 2021. They needed some progress in changing this flawed law back to the way it was. Doing nothing was not an option. We recently had two young children killed in our region because police could not pursue the vehicle. If this incremental step saves one life it is worth it. While we voted in favor of the bill. It does not go far enough. Our law enforcement needs more, our communities deserve to feel safe. This issue is not going away. This vote does not end the discussion and we expect it will be before us next session until we get a more comprehensive solution to our law enforcement officials and the safety of our communities.”
The bill was approved by the House with a 57-40 vote. The bill now heads to the Senate for a concurrence vote on the amended version of the bill.