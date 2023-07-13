In a united front against soaring gas prices in Washington, forty-three lawmakers have signed a letter urging the Department of Ecology to reconsider its stringent new regulations. A number of lawmakers claim that the regulations have resulted in Washington having the highest gas prices in the entire nation.
The signatories of the letter include legislators such as Tom Dent and Judy Warnick of Moses Lake, Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee, Mike Steele of Chelan, Keith Goehner of Dryden, and Mark Schoesler of Ritzville.
The letter, authored by Senator Chris Gildon, a Republican from Puyallup, outlines immediate steps that the Department of Ecology can take to provide relief, without waiting for the Legislature to pass a bill. The lawmakers attribute the shocking gas-price increase in Washington to rulemaking by the Department of Ecology while implementing the cap and trade legislation passed by lawmakers in 2021.
According to the American Automobile Association, the average gas price in Washington stands at $4.96 per gallon. This figure is 8 cents higher than the second-ranked state, California, and a staggering $1.44 higher than the national average of $3.52.
During the debate surrounding the bill, Governor Jay Inslee, a strong advocate for the legislation, assured the Legislature that the impact of the 2021 Climate Commitment Act would only result in a minimal increase in gas prices. However, since the program's launch in January, Washington's gas prices have skyrocketed, with no signs of stabilizing. The letter emphasizes the lawmakers' concern over the alarming rate at which fuel prices are rising, causing distress among the constituents they represent.
Senator Gildon stated, "The fact that 42 lawmakers joined me in signing this letter is a clear sign that the Legislature is not pleased. Ecology made choices when it designed the program that have helped send gas prices into the stratosphere. We're urging Ecology to change the rules and fulfill the promises that were made when the bill was passed. If Ecology doesn't make course corrections now, the debate we have next year about the future of this program will be all the more intense."
Under the cap and trade system, industries that emit carbon are obligated to purchase "allowances" through auctions, with the proceeds directed toward carbon reduction programs. The oil refining industry has been held responsible for tailpipe emissions, and the cost of allowances has been estimated to contribute an additional 45 cents per gallon, ultimately passed on to consumers.
Senator Gildon's letter proposes specific recommendations for rule changes. These include making technical adjustments to the auction marketplace, increasing the supply of allowances, and implementing a slower progression of more stringent requirements. The letter urges the Department of Ecology to expand exemptions for manufacturers competing nationally and internationally, as well as honor the bill's promise of exemptions for agriculture and the maritime industry. Additionally, it suggests that the Department of Ecology adopt a rule allowing for the program's suspension if gas prices continue to escalate.
"The predictions we voiced are now becoming a reality," stated Senator Gildon, who voted against the program alongside fellow Republicans due to skepticism about cost estimates. "The Legislature will not be able to take action regarding cap and trade until we reconvene in Olympia six months from now. However, the great news is that there are several adjustments that the Department of Ecology can make right now to alleviate the pain at the pump. We eagerly await Director Laura Watson's response regarding the agency's plans to address this issue."
As Washington residents grapple with the highest gas prices in the nation, the pressure is mounting on the Department of Ecology to reassess the regulations and provide immediate relief to alleviate the burden on consumers. The outcome of this plea remains uncertain, but the united front of lawmakers signifies a growing dissatisfaction and urgency to rectify the situation.
The letter authored by Gildon can be read in its entirety here: