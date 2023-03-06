FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Defense attorneys Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to keep a gag order in place. The attorneys say a challenge to the order filed by 30 news organizations is premature and that media coverage of the case has been "twisted." (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool,File)