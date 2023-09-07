ODESSA – The Grant County Coroner has identified 37-year-old Ryan Frick of Odessa as the man who was electrocuted near Wheeler late Monday night.
The incident occurred in the 5300-block of Road W-Northeast in area of Ruff, about 16 miles east of Moses Lake.
The initial report states that around 11 p.m., Frick was driving home after softball practice in Moses Lake when his vehicle veered off the northbound lane for reasons still under investigation. After crossing the southbound lane, the car entered a ditch. The vehicle's trajectory caused it to crash into a wooden utility pole, splitting the pole in half. The aftermath saw power lines fall above the car.
Preliminary evidence indicates that the electrocution happened as Frick tried to exit the vehicle and came into direct contact with the live power lines.
Compounding the tragedy, the incident also sparked a brush fire that consumed the vehicle. Quick response from local firefighters ensured the flames were brought under control and extinguished promptly.
Local authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the initial veering off-course. It was confirmed that alcohol or drugs were not a factor. A confirmed cause of death is still pending, but its assumed electrocution killed Frick.
Frick is survived by his wife of 17 years and their four children.