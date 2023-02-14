MATTAWA — Prosecutors have added deadly weapon enhancements to a murder charge against a man accused of killing his neighbor in 2021 in the Mattawa area.
Juan Manuel Silva Murillo, held in jail on $5 million bail, remains charged with first-degree murder. Two deadly weapon enhancements were added to the charge on Monday, according to court records. If convicted, each enhancement carries a mandatory 60 months in jail in addition to the sentence on the first-degree murder charge.
Grant County deputies responded Aug. 19 to Road 24.7 southwest and located the body of Antonio Quiterio Magallon in a field. Investigators were able to review security camera footage on the property, showing Quiterio Magallon spraying weeds in the field on the sound end of the property.
At about 11:15 a.m., Silva Murillo was seen on video tending to his horses before he reportedly climbed up on a fence and faced the victim. Deputies say the video shows Silva Murillo appearing to aim at the victim before firing two shots.
The victim then appears to hunch over and begins moving to the east end of the field. Security video reportedly shows the suspect climb over the fence and run toward the victim, firing several more shots. The victim then falls to the ground where Silva Murillo allegedly stood over him and fired several more rounds. Deputies counted at least 17 shots fired.
Investigators say the victim’s family identified the shooter as Silva Murillo — Quiterio Magallon’s neighbor. The family also said the suspect and victim had an ongoing property and cattle dispute and there was a recent incident that nearly turned physical, according to court records.
Deputies contacted Silva Murillo, who met with investigators and was taken into custody. Silva Murillo reportedly told investigators the only issue he had with Quiterio Magallon was an issue Quiterio Magallon brought up.