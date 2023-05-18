In a unified message to the public, Chelan Douglas Health District, Grant County Health District, Kittitas County Public Health Department and Okanogan County Public Health District are sounding the alarm on the increase of Xylazine across the U.S.
Health officials across all four agencies say use of the ‘zombie drug’ is anticipated to increase locally. Xylazine is a synthetic tranquilizer approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for use in veterinary medicine. Xylazine causes sedation and is now being mixed with fentanyl and other illicit drugs to prolong or strengthen the high, euphoric effect of those drugs.
Experts emphasized that anyone on opioids mixed with Xylazine cannot be revived with naloxone (Narcan); Xylazine-related deaths are now on the rise because it can’t be treated. Xylazine causes tissue nercrosis (premature cell death) or rotting skin when injected, later resulting in the need for life-saving amputation of fingers, arms and legs.
Health agencies say more street drugs are now containing Xylazine.
Health officials will continue to monitor drug use in the communities of north central Washington and will inform the public of any updates pertaining to the expected arrival of the dangerous drug.