MATTAWA - An investigation is underway into a dead man's body that was pulled from an irrigation in Mattawa on Saturday.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says authorities were notified of the discovery of the corpse at around 1:45 p.m. when a woman walked into a nearby fire station to report a drowning.
The man's body was recovered from an irrigation canal in the 23000-block of Road U-Southwest. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.
The body is now being examined by Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison. An autopsy is pending and we'll have more information about the body's identity as well as a confirmed cause of death.