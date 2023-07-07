GEORGE - The Gorge Amphitheatre will be the second-to-last stop for Dead & Company on its final tour since the band reformed back in 2015.
Formerly the Grateful Dead, the band will showcase its musical talents live on stage on July 7 and July 8.
Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Missing from the band's lineup is Jerry Garcia, the band's co-founder, principal song writer and lead guitarist. Garcia passed away from a heart attack in 1995.
The Grateful Dead is the quintessential jam band comprised of a potpourri of musical styles including blues, rock & roll, jazz, folk, country and musical genres from around the world.
The Grateful Dead/Dead & Company influenced well-known bands such as: Phish, Widespread Panic and the Dave Matthews Band.