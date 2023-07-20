SPOKANE - Washington State Troopers say a Davenport man is dead after crashing into a semi on Thursday.
State Patrol officials say 19-year-old Kenneth Brandenburg of Davenport was riding his bicycle eastward on the westbound side of SR 206 in Spokane at around noon when the wreck happened.
The semi was traveling south in a private lot and turned right onto SR 206 from the lot. Brandenburg crashed into the passenger side of the semi and died.
Brandenburg was the only one hurt and/or killed.
Troopers did not disclose if Brandenburg was under the influence at the time of the wreck.