MOSES LAKE - Washington State Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Bob Ferguson will be in Grant County next week.
Ferguson's campaign staff say he'll be in Grant County for a meet and greet event on Wednesday, May 31.
The occasion will happen in Moses Lake from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The location of where it will be held isn't being disclosed to the general public and is by RSVP only.
Ferguson launched an exploratory campaign for governor earlier this month, one day after Jay Inslee announced he wouldn't run for re-election.