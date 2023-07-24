WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee man's summer plans have likely been altered after winning a cool $50K in Washington's Lottery. Last Friday, the Washington Lottery website reported that Francisco G. turned $5 into $50,000 after buying a scratch ticket from the Chevron on Mission on S. Mission St. in Wenatchee. Francisco's Cue The Cash scratch ticket has four tickets that contain top prizes of $50,000 out of the 2,141,000 tickets that have been printed.
featured
Cue the Cash: Wenatchee man wins $50,000
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Police: Kid reportedly shoots knife-wielding suspect in self defense in Moses Lake
- Tickets to Watershed Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre still available ahead of next weekend's event
- Cue the Cash: Wenatchee man wins $50,000
- Truck fire on I-90 sparks 150-acre blaze near Vantage
- Man with narcotics busted in Coulee City
- Gun drawn during altercation at Wenatchee Safeway
- South Korea's Casey Phair becomes the youngest ever World Cup player at 16 years and 26 days of age
- Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America
- Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
- California aims to tap beavers, once viewed as a nuisance, to help with water issues and wildfires
- For Emmett Till's family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
- Ramaswamy slated to headline South Carolina county GOP fundraiser in return to early voting state
- Seiichi Morimura, who exposed the atrocities committed by the Japanese army's Unit 731, dies at 90
- U of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses
- Rookie QBs C.J. Stroud of Colts, Anthony Richardson of Texans agree to guaranteed 4-year contracts
- Contract disputes steal the spotlight from start of NFL training camp
- The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober
- Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy