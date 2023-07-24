chevron

Photo of Chevron where winning ticket was purchased 

Photo: Google Maps

WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee man's summer plans have likely been altered after winning a cool $50K in Washington's Lottery. Last Friday, the Washington Lottery website reported that Francisco G. turned $5 into $50,000 after buying a scratch ticket from the Chevron on Mission on S. Mission St. in Wenatchee. Francisco's Cue The Cash scratch ticket has four tickets that contain top prizes of $50,000 out of the 2,141,000 tickets that have been printed. 

