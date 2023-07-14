WENATCHEE - Crumbl Cookies is in the process of establishing business in Wenatchee, according to the state's Department of Revenue website.
Richland Crumbl Cookies owners Kevin Hatch and Ian Taylor acquired a business license for Crumbl Cookies store in Wenatchee last month.
The bakery will reportedly open in the former N.W. Beauty store near Red Robin.
A photo taken shows Crumbl Cookies signage on the doors of the former beauty supplies shop.
A timeline as to when the store will open has not been disclosed.