WENATCHEE — Cookie enthusiasts in Wenatchee have a delicious reason to rejoice, as Crumbl Cookies, a rapidly-growing bakery chain, is set to make its mark in the city next month.
The owners of the successful Richland Crumbl Cookies, Kevin Hatch and Ian Taylor, told Source ONE News via email on Wednesday that the bakery is tentatively set to open to the public on Sept. 21.
Taking over the former N.W. Beauty store near the popular Red Robin eatery, the new location is apparently in a prime spot for those seeking sweet treats.
Crumbl Cookies has gained a reputation for its weekly rotating menu, featuring a signature range of cookies.
The announcement of the new store has created quite a buzz in the local community, as residents eagerly anticipate the grand opening.