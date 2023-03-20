ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County deputies are looking for a brazen thief who used a Kittitas County resident's identity to get a loan in order to buy some expensive toys.
On Monday, the Kittitas County Sheriff's office posted pictures of the suspect and the fake ID he used to get the loan.
Investigators say the man used the identity of an upper Kittitas County resident to qualify for a $45,000 loan. Detectives say the loan was used to purchase a side-by-side ATV and a trailer to store the motor vehicle from Enumclaw Powersports in western Washington.
A photo of the 10-year-old Chevy Tahoe the suspect was driving was also posted as well as the ATV he fraudulently purchased. The suspect vehicle's left rear backup light is out and the right turn signal flashes erratically and may be out now.
Authorities say the security photos capturing the suspect were recorded on Feb. 4.