QUINCY – White Trail Produce at the corner of White Trail Rd./Rd. U and SR 28 is finally open for the season after it was forced to delay doing business for six weeks as crews constructed a new roundabout.
On Friday, Alejandra Toevs, owner of White Trail Produce, confirmed that May 26 is officially opening day for the 2023 season.
The Department of Transportation reopened White Trail Rd/Rd. U to the north of SR 28 with a traffic signal earlier this week, but the south side of the road remains blocked off.
White Trail Produce is typically open from early to mid-April to mid to late October.
Source ONE News asked Toevs if the State Department of Transportation has offered her any compensation for the forced closure, and she replied “no.” Toevs was also asked if she had planned on seeking any compensation from the state to which she replied “I don’t know at this point.”
Toevs says one of the most significant impacts to her business is that she won’t be able to sell much of her signature asparagus because harvest is over. Toevs hopes that a high-than-usual customer volume will help her make up for six weeks of lost revenue.
As to when crews will complete the roundabout, Toevs says she was told by DOT officials that the project will be completed by June 5. Toevs says she’d be surprised if the area were to fully reopen by then. Mention about the expected completion date comes after a multi-week project delay caused by erroneous concrete pouring that prompted crews to tear up the project and re-pour concrete.