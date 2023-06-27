6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett says the 150-acre Methow Fire burning in south Wenatchee is under control.
At one point, the fire was threatening scores of homes, but evacuation alerts have all been downgraded to a Level 1 as a precaution.
State mobilization was authorized shortly after 2 p.m., allowing air resources to fight the fire.
Line has been established around the fire and crews will continue to patrol the area for hotspots and flare ups through the overnight.
No structures were lost to the blaze.
It's believed that a utility crew working in the area sparked the fire.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
WENATCHEE - A large brush burning in south Wenatchee is threatening dozens of homes this afternoon.
The fire is burning on the hill above Squilchuck Road and Methow Street.
The fire was reported roughly around 1:30 p.m.
Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation alerts are being issued. 180 homes are under Level 2 evacuation alerts and seven homes are face a level 3 alert.
There are road closures on Methow Street near Wenatchee. The closure is at 2100 block (near Saddlehorn Avenue) and at Methow and Squilchuck Road.
The fire is burning at the base of the Rooster Comb in the Pitcher Canyon.