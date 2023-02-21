VANTAGE - 'Barely awake' since losing all three of its restaurants and two of three of its gas stations years ago, some new development projects are about to awaken Vantage's 'sleepy' persona.
On Tuesday, Source ONE News learned of a planned resort hotel in the town of around 75. It's owner and developer, Mark Johnson of Pacific Northwest Property Management in Edmonds is resides in western Washington and has lived part-time in Vantage for 25 years.
Johnson recently opened the Icon Inn at the south end of Ellensburg on Canyon Road near the I-90 interchange. The Icon Inn is a luxury boutique hotel that offers state-of-the-art amenities and is one of the few hotels offering a self-check in lobby. Johnson says he's ready to fixate on his next development project, which will be the 52-room, 12-villa Vantage Grand Resort.
"I've been coming out to the Gorge Amphitheater for 25 years and there isn't enough places for people to stay nearby that doesn't require pitching a tent," Johnson told Source ONE News.
Despite 90% of Vantage being owned by the Stockdale family, Johnson says he was lucky enough to purchase five acres of developable land from China USA a couple of years ago. Bellevue-based China USA developed and now owns a couple of hotels in western Washington and had plans of building a "Holiday Inn" type of hotel in Vantage, but opted to sell its land to Johnson instead.
Johnson says the resort hotel will have a swimming pool, a spa, a rooftop deck with a bar, electric vehicle charging stations, a restaurant, etc.
The land that the hotel will be built on is already being developed by Bouten Construction out of Richland, Washington. It's design was done by JDA Architects out of Redmond, Washington.
Johnson says he hopes to have the Vantage Grand Resort open before the end of 2024.
In addition to the resort, a 104 home housing development known as Vantage Bay is under construction. The community will have a community clubhouse, pool and hot tub.