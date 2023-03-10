CRESTON - 43-year-old Dawn Nelson of Creston is becoming an overnight public figure now that Netflix's reality survival show, 'Outlast' is streaming as of Friday, March 10.
Dawn is one of 16 contestants on the show who compete to stay in the game for the $1 million prize.
The former corrections officer and life-long rancher is no stranger to difficult situations in some of the worst elements.
Dawn previously applied to be on the show Survivor, but didn't make the cast. A friend had reportedly told her to try 'Outlast.' Dawn was selected to be on the Delta team with Joel, Jordan and Paul.
The show's executive producer, reportedly Grant Kahler acknowledged Dawn at length, saying “while all contestants had to have an ‘a baseline of outdoor skills,’ Nelson proved exceptional.”
“She grew up hunting her food, she grew up growing her food, she was so unbelievably knowledgeable that she blew all of us away like, gosh, is anyone going to even be able to compete with this girl? She was just that impressive," Kahler.
In a Seattle Times interview, Dawn told the publication she's no stranger to adversity having survived breast cancer during her pregnancy. She also told the newspaper she had overcome a debilitating injury she sustained while working at the Airway Heights Correctional facility that left her with no feeling in her hand.
“It was like my grab-ahold-of-life and live it again, that’s what it was.” She added, “I didn’t do it to prove [anything] to anybody but myself that I was actually still this person that can go and survive. Half the time, I forgot the cameras were even watching me.”
Dawn was confident about her chances of winning during the course of filming as she can be seen saying "110% I'm gonna win this game," during the show's trailer.
Dawn now works as a phlebotomist at Coulee Medical Center. Dawn is the mother of one and has been married to her husband, a rancher, since 2002.