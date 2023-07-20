OTHELLO - The state's Department of Transportation says the frequent crashes happening at the intersection of SR 26 and 1st Avenue in Othello is prompting plans to build a roundabout.
On Thursday, the city of Othello announced WSDOT's plans for the road alteration.
Planning has begun and construction and completion will happen in the summer and fall of 2025. The state is planning to build a single lane roundabout that includes 10-foot sidewalks with crossings at each leg of the roundabout.
The project is expected to cost $2.5 million.
The online open house will run from July 10th to 25th and is available in both English and Spanish.
You can submit your comments about the project here.